Murder hunt police seek ‘army’ man

A man wearing ‘army’ gear is among people police hope can help their investigation into the murder of Milngavie man Cameron Logan.

Detectives investigating his murder, and the attempted murder of three others - his parents, and his 24-year-old girlfriend - have already spoken to local dog-walkers who have come forward since their original appeal.

Cameron, 23, died in a fire that was deliberately started in Achray Place, Milngavie, around 7.25am on January 1.

His girlfriend remains in a critical but stable condition, while his parents, both 54, were treated for smoke inhalation and have since been released from hospital.

Officers have since received an additional report of a man who wears ‘army’-style combat fatigues walking on the West Highland Way around the time of the fire.

It is believed he routinely walks from Maryhill to the West Highland Way at Craigton Road, often passing through the Milngavie area – and several local people responding to a police Facebook appeal say he is a familiar sight in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone from the Major Investigation Teams based at Govan Police Office said: “We would like to thank those individuals who have come forward and provided police with information. The whole community continues to support our ongoing investigation to trace the person responsible for this despicable crime.

“It remains a priority for officers to speak with these people to determine whether or not they have seen anything which may be of importance to the investigation.

“We continue to seek information on the dark-coloured car that reportedly had its engine running at the lay-by on Craigton Road and we would continue to ask anyone with information to come forward.

“A family continues to grieve following the death of their son. A young girl remains in hospital, where medical staff describe her condition as critical, but currently stable.

“We are doing all we can to trace the person responsible and to ensure that that they are held to account for their actions.

“A number of local residents have now come forward with the belief that they may have been the dog walkers previously described.

“We do know that there were a number of individuals walking dogs around the time of the incident, so please continue to contact us if you believe you have information which may help our enquiry.

“I would continue to ask those who are yet to come forward to do so now. You may not think the information you have is relevant, or important, but as part of our ongoing investigation, the smallest detail could make all the difference to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team based at Govan Police Office on the 101 number. Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.