Police hunt ‘callous’ paintball gun thugs

Police are hunting two paintball hooligans who caused painful injuries with attacks in areas including Bearsden and Milngavie on Friday.

One man suffered a face injury after the thugs, driving a black Audi 4X4, fired a paintball gun at him on the road between Drymen and Gartness.

Police are treating this case as serious assault.

Further attacks took place in a reckless crime spree across Knightswood, Bearsden, Milngavie, Clydebank and Stirlingshire.

Several victims needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.

The vehicle thought to have been used by the suspects was found ablaze in Croftamie at around 7pm.

No less than 16 incidents were reported to police, starting with an attack at 1.30pm in the city centre’s Greendyke Street and ending with the Drymen attack at 4pm.

The men responsible are white and between 20 and 30 years old. One of them had a shaved head.

Detective Inspector Mark McLennan from Drumchapel CID said: “The behaviour of these two men was absolutely shocking .

“They showed complete and utter disregard for the safety of the innocent people they targeted, some of whom sustained painful injuries.

“Police Scotland will not tolerate this type of reckless conduct and extensive enquiries are underway to trace the callous individuals responsible.

“Officers are currently examining CCTV footage, conducting door to door enquiries and there will also be a forensic examination of the car that was recovered.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed two men in a black Audi A4 driving around in one of the areas mentioned above, or who indeed may have witnessed any members of the public being targeted with a paintball gun, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Drumchapel CID and quote incident number 1946 of Friday 23rd June 2017.

Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.