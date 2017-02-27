Police hunt thugs who attacked bus driver

Police have launched a hunt for thugs who assualted a bus driver in Springburn last week.

The attack happened at around 8.35am on Thursday, February 23, when the 47-year-old reportedly attempted to eject two men from a First Bus on Springburn Road.

It’s thought the driver was stabbed with a broken bottle.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “It was around 8.35am on Thursday, February 23, police responded to a report of a 47-year-old man having been seriously injured on Springburn Road, Glasgow.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Maryhill Police Office on 101 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.”

A First Glasgow spokesman said: “First Glasgow can confirm that one of our drivers was the victim of an assault on Springburn Road, Glasgow.

“The safety of our staff and passengers is paramount and we condemn this vicious attack on one of our colleagues.

“We are working closely with the police to assist them in catching those responsible.”