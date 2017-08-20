Police hunt weapon thug who seriously assaulted woman, 39

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 39 year-old woman was seriously assaulted in Possilpark yesterday.

The victim was walking in Closeburn Street at around 2.30pm when she was viciously struck with a weapon from behind, suffering head and shoulder injuries.

She is being treated for a shoulder wound in Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where her condition is “serious”.

The only description of the suspect is that he was wearing a dark grey coloured tracksuit.

Detective Constable Mark Milroy of Maryhill Police Office is appealing for witnesses, or anyone with any knowledge of the crime, to come forward.

Anyone who can help is urged to get in touch 101, quoting reference number 2390 of August 19.

Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.