Police investigating serious assault release CCTV pics

Officers from Police Scotland has released images of a man and woman they are keen to speak to in relation to a serious assault that occurred about 12.40am on December 4, 2016, on Pacific Drive, in Glasgow.

The man is described as a white Scottish man with a local Glasgow accent, aged approximately 18-20 years old, 5’5 in height and of slim build with blonde hair and clean shaven. At the time of incident he was wearing dark coloured jacket, trousers and black shoes, shirt and tie.

The woman is described as white Scottish, local Glasgow accent, 18-20 years, slim build, 5’2-5 in height, dark shoulder length hair wearing black bomber style jacket, skinny jeans, t-shirt and dark sandshoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Helen Street CID, on 0141 532 5592 or 101. Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.