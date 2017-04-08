Police issue pictures in hunt for January attackers

Police have released images of two men they want to interview in connection with a serious assault in the West End’s Byres Road back in January.

Two men aged 34 and 38 were attacked on Great Western Road at around 3am on Sunday, January 22 - a time when the area is busy with late night revellers - leaving the 34 year old seriously injured.

The area at the top of Byres Road attracts pub and club customers from a wide surrounding area at weekends.

One of the men pictured is described as a Scottish man with sallow skin and a Glaswegian accent, aged 25-28 years old, between 6ft 2ins and 6ft 4ins, slim build, with quiffed dark hair.

He was wearing black leather bomber jacket and dark trousers.

The other man is said to be Asian, 25 to 28 year old with a Glaswegian accent, 5ft 8ins, and wore a blue shirt and dark trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives at Drumchapel CID via 101.

Alternatively CRIMESTOPPERS can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.