Police issue Scotland-wide appeal after theft of rare cars

Police officers investigating the theft of cars from the Buchan area are making a Scotland-wide appeal to the public for information as extensive enquiries continue to trace them.

Three vehicles worth a combined six-figure sum were taken from a property owned by Stephen Morgan at Main Street, Longside, overnight on Friday July 14 into July 15.

The missing blue Ford Sierra RS Cosworth.

An extensively modified moonstone blue Ford Sierra RS Cosworth (reg. number - D341 JHW) with gold alloys, and a rare black RS500 model with no modifications (reg. number E203 APU) are still missing.

An extensively modified white version of the car was also taken but was recovered that weekend. Following an earlier appeal for information, sightings of similar vehicles have been reported in other parts of the country and officers are appealing for any members of the public - no matter where you live - to get in touch with information if you think it could help. DC Richard Cooper, who is leading the investigation, said: “These are not run-of-the-mill cars and would attract attention if sold online or through collectors, in particular the black version of which only a limited number have ever been made. “We have been liaising with other Police Scotland Divisions and other UK forces during our enquiries so far, however would ask that the public also assist us and let us know if you have information which could help. We also can’t rule out that the vehicles have been sold for parts, however these parts should still be identifiable to collectors or classic car enthusiasts. “Our original appeal for information attracted a great deal of support from members of the public, all of whom I would like thank for their help. We have since received information of potential sightings at a couple of locations in Scotland and our enquiries continue into these.

“Given the rarity of the models in question, we can’t rule out that these vehicles were stolen to order and that much thought and planning went into taking them. I would ask anyone with knowledge of where they might be or what may have happened to them to please get in touch by calling Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”