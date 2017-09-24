Police launch murder hunt after ‘senseless and violent attack’

Detectives have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a man in Easterhouse early this morning.

Around 12.40am police were called to a disturbance in a flat in Baldovan Crescent.

Emergency services attended and a 23 year old man with stab wounds was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead.

A post mortem examination will establish the cause of death, but police are treating the incident as murder.

Detective Inspector Mark Henderson from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Teams (WEST) said:

“A young man has lost his life in a senseless and violent attack and it is absolutely vital that we trace the person responsible.

“We understand there was a party within the flat where the incident took place and people in attendance will have witnessed what happened.

“I would appeal to these people to do the right thing and tell the police what they know because this despicable individual has no place in our society.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Teams (WEST) based and Govan via 101 and quote incident number 0310 of Sunday 24th September 2017.

Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”