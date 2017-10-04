Police renew public appeal in attempted murder case

Detectives are continuing enquiries and re-appealing for information following an attempted murder in Glasgow Road, Paisley on Friday, September 15, when a 42 year-old man was confronted by another male firing a weapon at him in his home.

The team of officers dedicated to this ongoing investigation have been reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area and further afield.

Enquiries carried out so far have revealed several people were in the area at the time of the incident and detectives are appealing for these people to contact them.

One man is described as tall, with dark hair in a ‘top knot’ bun. He had a dark coloured beard and was wearing a light coloured jacket, with slim fitting black jeans and dark coloured training shoes. The man was carrying a rucksack. Two women were also in the area around the time of the incident, one woman was walking a white coloured dog, possibly a Bichon Frise breed. This lady is described as late 40s, early 50s, with a slim build. She had fair hair and was wearing a knee-length jacket, belted at the waist, with a fur hood.

A further woman, who is described as late 30s, early 40s, with a slim build and brown, wavy, shoulder-length hair was also in the area. She was wearing a light coloured jacket, jeans and trainers. This lady was also walking a dog, possibly a terrier breed.

Detectives are appealing for these people to get in touch. It’s possible they may have seen or heard something related to the crime which they dismissed as unimportant or irrelevant. However, officers are appealing to these members of the public to contact them - any small piece of information could prove vital to the inquiry.

Officers have also identified two vehicles which were in the area and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen these cars on the road or in the vicinity.

The first car is a silver Ford Focus, registration SG12 DXH. This car was found burnt out in Arkleston Road, near the cemetery a short time after the attempted murder. Officers have established that this car was stolen from Somerville Place in Helensburgh between Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 September.

The second vehicle is a dark grey coloured Audi A1. This car has yet to be traced and there is a possibility it was stolen from the Cardross area between Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 September. The registration plate displayed at the time of the theft was MM1 EYY, however that may have been changed. Enquiries carried out have revealed that this car was in close proximity to the silver Ford Focus and officers are keen to speak to the driver and occupants of this vehicle.

Detective Inspector David Wagstaff is heading up the investigation and he is appealing for anyone with any information to come forward. He said: “We have yet to establish a clear motive for this attack and are piecing together the circumstances of what has happened. We believe the victim was the intended target and it’s imperative we trace whoever is responsible for this reckless act.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Glasgow Road, near to Penilee Road or Arkleston Road Cemetery, between 9 and 9.45pm. In particular, I would ask motorists who were in the area around the time to check their dash cam footage as they may have unwittingly captured images of the Ford Focus or Audi A1 which could prove significant.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers at Paisley CID via 101, quoting incident number 4362 of Friday 15 September 2017. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed on anonymously.