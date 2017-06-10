Staff threatened with ‘gun’ in Rutherglen shop raid

Police are hunting a gun-armed criminal after a violent robbery in a Rutherglen shop this morning.

The thug entered the U Save Shop in the town’s Hamilton Road at around 9.40am, threatened two members of staff, demanded money and assaulted the shopkeeper.

The suspect, who wore a black balaclava, is white, aged 20-25 years of age, around 5 ft 11 inches and medium build. He was wearing a grey coloured Adidas top, grey coloured tracksuit trousers with black trainers with a white sole.

The man ran off with a small sum of cash up Hamilton Road onto Gallowflat Street.

Police are now carrying out door-to-door enquiries and gathering up CCTV footage for review.

Detective Inspector Colin Campbell said: “I am appealing for any information on the suspect or the incident. The shop is well used by members of the local community.

“I’m sure many people will have been out and about at the time of the incident and may have seen the suspect prior to, or following the incident.

“If you have any information or knowledge about the suspect or the incident, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers at Cambuslang Police Station via 101, quoting reference number 1357 of 10 June 2017.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.