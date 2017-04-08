Taxi man was stabbed during early hours fracas

A taxi driver who collected an early-hours fare in Cambuslang this morning later became the victim of a brutal stabbing.

At 2am this morning police learned the 30-year-old victim had picked up a man and two women in Hamilton Road, Cambuslang, to take them to an address in Altyre Street, Tolcross.

The man sitting in the passenger seat produced a knife when they arrived, and the taxi driver got out of his cab.

At this point a group of men and women appeared from a property in Altyre Street, surrounded him and attacked him.

Police say it isn’t clear whether the people he had picked up in Cambuslang were involved, but after driving a short distance from the scene the taxi driver stopped and called an ambulance.

Emergency services arrived, and the man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a stab wound.

His condition is now said to be “stable”.

The male passenger in the taxi is described as short, in his late 20’s and spoke with a Scottish accent.

One female passenger is described as around 5ft 4ins, of stocky build, and was wearing a red top.

The other female passenger is 5ft 6ins, aged 19 to 20, also of stocky build, and was wearing a white top.

Detective Inspector Tom McKean said: “Why a group of people would target an innocent man in this brutal fashion is beyond me and we are currently working to establish the motive for this horrendous incident.

“This type of behaviour is disgraceful and simply will not be tolerated, and our officers will do everything they can to find the people responsible for this despicable crime.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in Altyre Street or the surrounding area in the early hours of this morning, who may have witnessed a disturbance or saw anything suspicious, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Shettleston CID via 101. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”