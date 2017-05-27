Terror threat level reduced – but you’ll still see armed police

The UK security threat level has been reduced from “critical” to “severe” today – but you can still expect to see armed police at public events.

That was the message from Lanarkshire Police today, with the assurance that there’s no specific threat to Lanarkshire.

Fans heading to Hampden for the Scottish Cup Final will see a higher than usual level of security, both in and around the ground itself and from British Transport Police on trains.

A Lanarkshire police spokesperson said: “In Lanarkshire Division, we’ve reviewed the security arrangements at all events and enhanced our support where required.

“We already work closely with a range of local and national partners, with whom we hold regular meetings about Counter Terrorism.

You can expect to see more officers in the community and at events, including armed officers.

“This is in proportion to the threat level, so please be alert, not alarmed.

“Whether armed or unarmed, talk to the officers.

“It’s vital that our community engagement remains as strong as ever, especially at this time.

“Whilst there is no specific threat to Lanarkshire, if you do see or hear something that could be terror related please call 0800-789321 (in an emergency call 999).

“Thank you for your continued support, together we make Lanarkshire safer and stronger.”

In today’s update from Chief Constable Phil Gormley it’s been stressed that while the security threat rating has been reduced to “severe” this means an attack somewhere in the UK is still “highly likely”.

Chief Constable Gormley said: “There continues to be no intelligence of a specific threat to Scotland.

“However, the enhanced police deployment we have planned for the major events this weekend will remain in place.

“The public should continue to expect to see armed police officers on foot patrol at key locations.

“Our policing operation will gradually be scaled back in keeping with the UK wide operation - but will continue to be appropriate and proportionate.”