Two arrested as police crack down on off-road nuisance vehicles

Two youths have been arrested and a motorcycle seized by police in Kirkintilloch in a crackdown on off-road nuisance bikes and quads in the area.

Officers seized the unregistered bike at Lammermoor Road around 6.35pm on Tuesday, June 20 after multiple calls from the public.

An 18-year-old male has been reported to the procurator fiscal for allegedly driving the bike on a public roadway with no licence or insurance.

In the second incident, a male has been reported to the procurator for allegedly driving an off road bike on Tintock Road, Kirkintilloch around 9.36pm, also on Tuesday, June 20, as well as a number of road traffic offences.

If you wish to make a complaint about off-road nuisance bikes or any other community issue, you can contact the local police community problem solving teams at GreaterGlasgowLPSTBishopbriggs@scotland.pnn.police.uk or GreaterGlasgowLPSTMilngavie@scotland.pnn.police.uk