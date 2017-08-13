Two suffer serious head injuries after city brawl

Two men are being treated for serious head injuries after a fight between two groups of men outside the Millennium Hotel in Glasgow.

The fracas erupted at 7.45 outside the hotel on North Hanover Street, and the two badly injured men- aged 45 and 53 - were later described as “stable” in hospital.

Detective Constable Tara Hogan from Stewart Street CID said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the disturbance to please come forward as you may be able to assist with our enquiries.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Stewart Street CID via 101 and quote incident number 3858 of Saturday August 12 2017.”