Crowdfunding appeal for Campsie Hall nears £1,000 within hours of its launch

A crowdfunding appeal for repair work to Campsie Memorial Hall has raised an impressive £820 within a day of its launch.

Campsie Memorial Trust launched the appeal for a new boiler for the hall which would cost £5,000.

The trust was created to take over the management and development of a hall which had been neglected and seen as inaccessible by the community.

Over the last seven years the trust have worked hard to refurbish and develop the hall for the benefit of the community.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “The hall is now viewed by our community as a central focus of social life and activity.

“Hall use has grown exponentially and activity has increased by 300 per cent.

“Clearly there is a need for this facility. This current appeal gives everyone the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to our village life.

“Over the last seven years we have endeavoured to nurse an ailing heating system which had passed its sell by date before the trust became involved.

“Unfortunately the system is now defunct.”

By donating to the crowdfunding appeal at http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/cmht-boiler-replacement you will automatically become a member of the Campsie Memorial Hall Trust.