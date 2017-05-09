Crowdfunding campaign for film with Dr Who actors

A Bearsden filmmaker has launched a crowdfunding campaign for an ambitious project with Former Doctor Who companions Caitlin Blackwood and Frazer Hines.

The award winning and BAFTA nominated filmmaker Ryan Hendrick (33) is excited to have these prestigious actors playing the lead roles in a short drama which he co-wrote with Clare Sheppard.

Filming of ‘Sundown’ is due to start this summer but they still need to raise thousands to make the dream a reality.

Their goal is £10,000 which would enable them to pay their cast and crew a modest fee and allow them to rent the 4k camera technology including an aerial camera needed to display Scotland at its very best. A large percentage of the budget will also cover essentials such as travel, accommodation and sustenance for the team.

Sundown tells the story of a man William (Hines) in his 70s who is taken on a timeless journey through the eyes of Abi (Blackwood), to come to terms with his own mortality.

Caitlin (16) appeared as the young Amelia Pond opposite Matt Smith at the tender age of nine in the BBC’s Doctor Who. The character went on to be played as an adult by Caitlin’s real life cousin Karen Gillan.

Frazer Hines is best known for his roles as Jamie McCrimmon in Doctor Who and Joe Sugden in Emmerdale. He has also appeared in Outlander.

Director and co-writer Ryan said: “This is a story that needs to be told. It carries a universal theme that everyone can relate to.

“It explores how a person’s perception on life can change once they accept their own mortality.

“Our goal is to give a subjective view from a fresh perspective.”

His writing partner Clare Sheppard said: “On the surface, William is on a journey we all must travel eventually, but dig a little deeper and you realise, his is a road we’re all already on.”

Sundown is their third screenwriting venture. Their last short film Perfect Strangers enjoyed worldwide success with more than 18 film festival selections, three awards and four nominations including BAFTA Scotland Nomination for Clare Sheerin in the Best Actress category.

To support Sundown visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/sundown-a-short-film#/