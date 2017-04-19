Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East MP reacts to election news

The MP who has served Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East for two years has been speaking about the snap General Election which was unexpectedly announced by Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday.

Scottish Nationalist Stuart McDonald unseated Labour’s Gregg McClymont back in 2015 has seven weeks to prepare for a new contest - which will see other parties make quick decisions as to who will stand against him on Thursday, June 8.

Former Kilsyth Academy pupil Mr McDonald said: ““Mrs May’s massive U-turn took everyone by surprise – she has repeatedly ruled out an election until 2020.

“There is no doubt her decision is based purely on party politics and her belief that she will be able to wipe the floor with the Labour party in England, setting us up for long term right wing Tory party rule for years and years to come.

“That means more austerity cuts, rising poverty and a hard Brexit that will cost jobs.

“So now more than ever, it is important we have strong representation for Scotland’s communities at Westminster, opposing this right-wing agenda and doing everything we can to protect Scotland’s public services and economy. Only the SNP can fill that role”.