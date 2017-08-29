Curves team put on the kettle to raise cash for Marie Curie

A women’s only fitness club at Bishopbriggs is swapping the treadmill for tea to raise cash for a great cause.

All funds from Curves’ “Blooming Great Tea Party” on Saturday, September 2 will go towards Marie Curie who provide support for people living with any terminal illness, and their families.

The event starts at 2pm at the venue at Auchinairn Road with raffles, warm beverages, cakes and beauty treatment.

Club manager Jennifer McConnochie said: “We have been working with Marie Curie to help raise awareness and more importantly money for this wonderful charity”.

The club have also written off their £59 service fee.