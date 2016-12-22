Cut waste and help the council

East Dunbartonshire Council is urging residents to plan well for the party season – in a bid to boost its recycling statistics.

The council says figures suggest that food waste costs the average Scottish household £460 a year, or around £38 per month.

And it says waste reduction is vital to reducing how much is sent to landfill and to help meet recycling targets.

The authority launched its weekly food waste collections in 2013 and says the service is proving extremely popular with residents, with over 55 tonnes of food per week regularly collected from participating households.

Neighbourhood services convener Councillor Stewart MacDonald said: “While we would encourage all households to

look at reducing waste, particularly food waste, our food waste collection scheme will ensure that food waste no longer goes to landfill but is recycled.”

He says leftovers, including bones and carcasses – but not liquids and oils – can be placed in the council-supplied food caddies.