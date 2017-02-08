Dangerous bridge in Kirkintilloch remains shut because of funding issues, says council

There is no sign of a pedestrian bridge in Kirkintilloch, closed three months ago because of safety concerns, being reopened.

Westergartshore Footbridge - between Pit Road and Chryston Road - was closed last week after inspections flagged up concerns.

Since then, there has been no indication of when it will be repaired, with funding issues blamed.

Resident Shoena Nimmo said: “This path is used constantly by local dog walkers, ramblers, cyclists, runners and horse riders, and is a greatly missed amenity.

“I believe it is a right of way. It is a shame that the bridge was allowed to deteriorate so badly with nothing being done about it, given that by law it has to be inspected regularly and it must have been apparent for some time, that this was happening.

She added that locals who have contacted you have been told that there is no funding, but surely if repairs had been carried out when the problem became apparent, the cost would not be so high.

“I would hope that funding for this has been taken into consideration in the next financial year’s budget, or that funding will be sought.”

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets said: “Westergartshore Footbridge was closed in November 2016 due to safety

concerns.

“The initial inspection was carried out by the Council’s structures engineer. Consultants were then brought in to carry out a more detailed

examination.

“The poor condition of the bridge meant an immediate closure was the only option in the interest of public safety.

“We are currently looking at potential funding options for replacing the bridge and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”