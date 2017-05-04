Darius is coming back to the King’s Theatre

Bearsden’s very own musical theatre star Darius Campbell returns to Glasgow’s King’s Theatre this month to star in the critically acclaimed production of Funny Girl.

Alongside West End leading actress Natasha J Barnes, he will lead the cast in the role of Nick Ernstein. Natasha J Barnes will play Fanny Brice.

Funny Girl, which brought global fame to Barbra Streisand 50 years ago, will open on Tuesday, May 30 and run until Saturday, June 3 as part of a major UK tour following the production’s sell-out success in London’s Menier Chocolate Factory and Savoy Theatre.

This iconic musical tells the story of Fanny Brice, whose vocal talents and comedic ability see her rise from Brooklyn music hall singer to Broadway star. Funny Girl boasts some of the most iconic songs in film and theatre history, including People and Don’t Rain On My Parade.

Natasha J Barnes most recently played the title role in the all-star Cinderella at the London Palladium. Her other theatre work includes American Idiot (Arts Theatre), The Boy Who Fell Into a Book (Stephen Joseph Theatre), Chess (Union Theatre), Snow White (Old Vic Theatre and tour), Come Dancing, I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Lend Me a Tenor (Gielgud Theatre) and Spring Awakening (Lyric Hammersmith and Novello Theatre).

Darius Campbell, who attended Bearsden Primary School and the Glasgow Academy, first gained fame in 2001 after appearing on the British talent competition Popstars. A year later he was voted to the finals of the TV talent show, Pop Idol.

As a recording artist, his first single Colourblind went to number 1 in the UK singles chart.

His theatre work includes Chicago, Guys and Dolls, Gone with the Wind, and From Here to Eternity; Carmen (Europe and 02) and The History of the Big Bands (tour).

Funny Girl marks the actor’s second appearance at the King’s Theatre following his starring role in the King’s 2010 pantomime, Snow White and Seven Dwarfs.