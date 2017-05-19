Dates announced for Kirkintilloch Canal Festival 2017

A swashbuckling mix of family fun, boat trips, live music and fireworks will ensure the 2017 Kirkintilloch Canal Festival is another splash hit.

This year’s programme is taking shape, with a range of local performers, partners, shops, hostelries and groups involved.

Kirkintilloch Canal Festival runs from Monday 14 August to Sunday 20 August - culminating in the entertainment and excitement of Saturday night?s firework display and Sunday’s fun-packed gala.

The annual event - organised by East Dunbartonshire Council - attracts thousands of visitors to the town centre and Marina area.

Highlights include:

n Boat trips and Story Week - Monday 14-Friday 18 August - including storytelling trips for younger children, and special excursions for adults - such as a champagne breakfast trip, whisky tasting with Spirit of Alba and the ever-popular Ghiloni’s Friday night Fish Tea.

n Get Active Saturday - featuring live music from Big City, Shardlake and Emma and the Ragmen, fireworks, Marina Food Court, cycling, arts and crafts, archery, canoeing, stone-carving sessions (with Trails and Tales) and fun for all the family at New College Lanarkshire - Kirkintilloch Campus.

n Gala Sunday - featuring classic cars, market stalls, meet the pirates, spin art, Jump ‘n’ Jive, children’s art activities, stilt walkers, funfair and carousel, walk on water, canoeing, Kennedy Cupcakes, model plane flying, Dunbartonshire Concert Band, Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir, Coppers on the Canal and much, much more.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets at the Council, said: “Work has been taking place behind the scenes on the 2017 Kirkintilloch Canal Festival for some months now - with a packed programme of fun for all the family taking shape.

“I’m delighted that Council colleagues and partners have once again pulled out the stops to ensure the Canal Festival offers a sparkling range of fun for all the family.

“There’s still time to get involved if you’re a local performer, group, business or organisation - visit the website for more information.

“We will be releasing updates as and when we get them, so follow the Council on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest announcements.

“For now, make sure Get Active Saturday and Gala Sunday are in your diary. On 19 and 20 August 2017, all roads - and waterways - lead to Kirkintilloch.”

For more information, visit www.kirkintillochcanalfestival.org