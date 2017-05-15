Deal or no deal?

Wait continues for decision on who will take power at council

Councillors will meet at 6pm on Tuesday, May 23, to appoint a new council leader, depute leader, Provost and committee chairs, but all parties are remaining tight-lipped about what form the new administration will take.

MSP Rona Mackay is handed the petition

The SNP are the largest party so would form a minority administration if no coalition deal can be reached by any two of the three main parties – the SNP, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

It’s believed that discussions have been complicated by the upcoming General Election, with negotiations taking place against a backdrop of divisive campaigning.

But the Herald understands that the Lib Dem group have had talks with both the SNP and the Conservatives.

Councillor Gordan Low, the new SNP group leader, is one of the front-runners for council leader.

He said: “The SNP emerged from last week’s elections as the largest group on the council with the largest overall share of the vote; indeed our highest ever vote for East Dunbartonshire Council. This gives us the responsibility to take the lead in seeking to build an administration that will take forward a progressive agenda for East Dunbartonshire.

“We need to restore the trust between local communities and the council, ensuring decisions are made after meaningful public engagement, not before.”