Traffic was held up after a deer was hit by a bus on a busy road at Kirkintilloch town centre yesterday.

The accident happened on the A803 near the roundabout with West High Street around 5pm.

An eyewitness said: “I saw the traffic queued back and a cyclist appeared to be tending something on the grass verge.”

A police spokesperson said that sadly the deer died from its injuries and was removed from the scene.

She added that there was no major disruption to traffic.