Developers go back to school

Developers have submitted a planning application to develop the site around the former St Agatha’s Primary School in Kirkintilloch.

The proposed development by Glasgow-based Panacea Properties will bring 15 carefully designed new homes in total, including two bedroom terraced, three bedroom semi-detached and four bedroom detached properties.

Six homes would also be created through the proposed conversion and complete upgrade of the existing school building.

The conversion of the original school building, vacated earlier this year, involves preservation and upgrade of the natural stone and slate roof structure with timber eaves.

The whole development is proposed within the existing footprint of the former school, where mature trees and landscaping will be maintained.

Plans also allow for three, two bedroom affordable homes within the site.

Paul Traynor, director of Panacea Property, said: “While we are excited to bring luxury new homes styles to the heart of Kirkintilloch, when developing our plans, we have remained conscious that this development is in the heart of a busy community.

“Specific pre-planning discussions were held with the local authority planning and housing departments etc to create the scheme in accordance with policies. On a community level, we met with Mr Manley, head teacher of the nearby Gartconner Primary, to discuss the plans and confirm that we are focused on the needs of the School and the surrounding area.”

Plans have been discussed locally on working with the community to educate children on the need to respect sites during construction.

Gartconner Primary pupils will be invited to create names for the new house types, if the planning application is successful.

Kirkintilloch High School has also agreed to take part in a work experience programme and potential history projects.

If the planning application is successful construction could commence at the site as early as Spring 2018.