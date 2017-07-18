Did you see Julie Walters in Bearsden last week?

Much-loved actress Dame Julie Walters was in the Mosshead area of Bearsden for filming last week.

She is starring in a new film called ‘Country Music’ which was being shot there.

Locals have reported that some filming took place in Lovat Avenue and that Julie Walters was ‘very friendly’ and she was out talking to people and having her photo taken.

It’s believed that she was staying at the exclusive Hotel Du Vin One Devonshire Gardens throughout the filming and she was seen driving away from the film set in her Jaguar last Thursday (July 13).

Locals have also reported that Mosshead Primary School was used as a location for filming and that some scenes will be filmed in Maryhill.

The film follows a young Scottish singer, Rose-Lynn Harlan, played by Jessie Buckley (Taboo) who dreams of making it as a country artist in Nashville after being released from prison.

Julie Walters plays Rose-Lynn’s mother, and Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda) plays the middle class lady of the house where Rose-Lynn is employed as a cleaner.

James Harkness (Rogue One) is also in the film.

The film is directed by Tom Harper, a BAFTA-nominated English film director best known for his work on The Scouting Book for Boys, Peaky Blinders and the BBC TV mini-series War & Peace. Harper began his career making short films.