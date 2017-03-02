Did you witness a vandalism on Garscube Road?

Commuters are being asked to help the police with an investigation into a report of vandalism on Garscube Road in Glasgow.

Officers are hoping that people may have seen something on their way home from work at around 5pm on Tuesday (February 28).

A man is alleged to have approached the Cube Cafe on Garscube Road in St George’s Cross at Queen’s Cross which was closed at the time of the incident.

It is reported that he then stood on a metal/aluminium case and smashed the external CCTV system of the cafe with a metal spanner or wrench.

Then it is alleged that he forced open the shutter and proceeded to cause damage to the interior of the cafe. The cost of the damage is still to be estimated by owners. Nothing was reported stolen in the incident and no one was injured.

He is described as white, medium build, between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 8ins and approximately in his mid-40’s. He was wearing light coloured jeans and a blue jacket.

Detective Constable Fiona Fraser, Drumchapel CID, said: “This was a brazen incident of vandalism which occurred on Garscube Road as people were travelling home from work.

“Many passing motorists may well have seen or heard the disturbance as they travelled towards Maryhill or down towards Cowcaddens during that busy period.

“If you witnessed this disturbance, or saw a man matching this description running away from the area, please contact officers with any information you may have.“

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drumchapel CID via 101. Alternatively contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in complete confidence.