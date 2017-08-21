Dining cheque for Kirky residents living with dementia

A £2,000 donation will ensure people living with dementia in Kinkintilloch can keep dining out in a familiar setting.

Staff and care users from Bield’s Whitehill Court Day Care Centre were presented with the cash following the Annual Sportsman’s Dinner at the Eagle Lodge.

The donation will help to fund Mary’s Kitchen at Whitehill Court Day Care Centre, a service which provides a restaurant style experience so that older people living with dementia can enjoy a meal out with their family and loved ones in a safe and familiar setting.

It is the fourth year that Bield Housing and Care services have been chosen as beneficiaries of the charity dinner, bringing the total donated over that time to £7,500.

Whitehill staff, and some of the older people they care for, enjoyed afternoon tea, courtesy of the Eagle Lodge, before being presented with a cheque by owner Rahul Randev.

Rahul said: “Bield continue to do fantastic work in the community, the staff are fantastic and do a great job so we are delighted to be associated with them.

“We are so happy to have Bield as one of our chosen charities and we will continue to help and support the great work that they do.”

Bield fundraiser Kevin Rowe said: “It’s amazing to have been chosen to receive such a generous donation from the Sportsman’s Dinner yet again.

“This donation is important to us as it goes to a fantastic cause that improves the lives of so many individuals and their families. Donations like these are essential to allow us to do this type of project, being chosen again makes such a difference.

“The Annual Sportsman’s Dinner is renowned for its generous donations to worthwhile causes so we are delighted to have their support in funding one of our much-loved projects”.

He added: “Mary’s Kitchen has been running for nearly four years now and it’s a service that is cherished by those who use it. Providing a place to celebrate special occasions or just have a nice meal out can be incredibly valuable.

“Eating out is such a simple thing that most of us take for granted, but due to accessibility, understanding of dementia and the anxiety caused to some people, many choose to simply stay at home and miss out on celebrating special occasions.

“This service allows families to get together and create more happy memories.”