Do you know where your polling station is?

Voters in East Dunbartonshire are being encouraged to check their polling cards to make sure they know where their local polling place is.

The reminder comes after changes to two polling stations in Bishopbriggs and Bearsden. The key information for affected voters heading out to cast their vote on Thursday, June 8 is:

The War Memorial Hall, 1 Balmuildy Road, Bishopbriggs is no longer a polling place. Voters should check their polling card which will tell them if they have now to vote at Balmuildy Primary in Stirling Drive or at Kenmure Parish Church in Viewfield Avenue.

All Saints Church Hall, 140 Drymen Road, Bearsden is no longer a polling place. It has been replaced by the Bearsden Hub (Main Hall),69 Drymen Road, Bearsden.

People in Bishopbriggs who cast their vote at the new Thomas Muir Primary are reminded that vehicular access to the school is via Thrums Avenue and Ochil Road. There will be disabled access and parking adjacent to the polling station.

Council Chief Executive Gerry Cornes is the Returning Officer for East Dunbartonshire. He said: “Most polling places stay the same for years but sometimes we need to make changes. For this vote there have been changes to two polling places - one in Bishopbriggs and one in Bearsden - so the advice to people in those areas is to simply double check your polling card before setting off.”