Doddie Weir gets set for MND Scotland Fun Run

Rugby legend, Doddie Weir, who was recently diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, is calling on you to sign up for MND Scotland’s 5k Fun Run and Sponsored Walk at Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park on Sunday, August 27.

Doddie, who shared his diagnosis of MND in June 2017 for MND Awareness Week, was joined by good friend and MND Scotland Patron, Scott Hastings, at Holyrood Park to launch the charity’s annual event.

Scott Hastings, a former Scotland, British and Irish Lions rugby player, said: “As a Patron of MND Scotland I have been involved with the charity for many years. Following Doddie’s announcement that he has MND, a group of former rugby internationalists and friends are keen to support him as he comes to terms living with the condition.

“I would encourage everyone to support MND Scotland, so why not start by joining Doddie and I on Sunday 27th August for the charity’s Holyrood Fun Run?”

Lawrence Cowan, MND Scotland’s Chairman, said: “It’s fantastic that Doddie and Scott are teaming up to support the fightback against Motor Neurone Disease. We need everyone to join them to make our Holyrood Fun Run on 27th August the biggest ever.

“What Doddie has done since his diagnosis to raise awareness of the disease and help support others is inspirational. Everyone at MND Scotland will stand with him and his family every step of the way.

“The race is on to cure MND – and it’s a race this generation must win. Every pound raised next Sunday will bring us a step closer to beating MND.”

Registration starts at 10am on Sunday, August 27, and participants can walk, jog, run or use a wheelchair for the 5k route around Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh.

This event is perfect for runners, walkers and families. For more information about how you can get involved, email us at fundraising@mndscotland.org.uk, call 0141 332 3903 or visit www.mndscotland.org.uk.