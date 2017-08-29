Dog rescue charity does game of ‘bones’ to find new homes

Season seven of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones may have come to an end but Dogs Trust is making way for a new season; the season of the dog.

Dogs Trust in Glasgow has created its very own ‘Game of Bones’ in a bid to find its hopeful canine residents their ‘furever’ homes.

Canine carers at the Rehoming Centre have created their very own ‘House of Dogs Trust’ and built a throne fit for a canine king or queen. Homeless hounds at the Rehoming Centre were invited to take their place as royal members of the ‘House of Dogs Trust’ and as expected, they all barked at the chance.

Young Husky Nikka was thrilled to take her place on the throne.

Crossbreed Cooper the Great couldn’t wait to explore the ‘House of Dogs Trust’.

Husky Sky surrendered to the possibility of a new home.

Teddy the Jack Russell Terrier couldn’t wait to explore inside his new castle.

Crossbreed Roxy was on a quest to prove how adorable she is, while German Shepherd Jake was surprised at how small the front door was.

Sandra Lawton, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Glasgow, said: “All our dogs have very different characters but the one thing they do have in common is our canine carers.

“The ‘House of Dogs Trust’ work hard every day to make sure our dogs have a loving home with us, while they wait to begin their adventure with a new, loving family.”

The team at Dogs Trust Glasgow also produced their own video to document the ‘Game of Bones’ which highlights some of the furry friends ready and waiting for their special someone to come forward: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuxFPH3gLHw

The team at Dogs Trust Glasgow are looking for potential owners who understand a dog is for life and are willing to give one of these pooches a place in their house and heart.

Call Dogs Trust Glasgow on 0303 003 0000 or visit: www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/glasgow