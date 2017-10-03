Dogs Trust Glasgow’s fostering scheme gives temporary home to 100th dog

Dogs Trust’s Rehoming Centre in Glasgow has reached a huge milestone in its fostering endeavours after providing temporary foster homes for 100 canine residents. The Home From Home Fostering Scheme [HFH], which was launched a year ago, has seen over three quarters of these dogs go on to find permanent homes with loving owners.

The 100th dog to go through the scheme was 10-year-old Terrier cross named McGregor, who was in the care of Dogs Trust for just over a month before finding his forever home. As an older gentleman, staff at Dogs Trust Glasgow believed McGregor could benefit from time away from kennels as he had just been neutered and would need some additional care while recovering. The HFH Scheme was developed to give dog lovers who are not in a position to adopt on a permanent basis, the opportunity to experience the rewards of dog ownership on a temporary basis and help canine residents experience life in a home environment.

Each year Dogs Trust cares for many dogs, some of whom find it difficult adjusting to life in kennels. These can include: puppies, older dogs, dogs with injuries or medical conditions and dogs that have spent the majority of their life in a home environment.

Ashley Szafranek, Home From Home Coordinator at Dogs Trust Glasgow, said:

“I’m thrilled we have supported so many dogs since the Scheme was launched. Over the last year we have been steadily increasing our number of foster carers and none of this would be possible without their dedication to the welfare of our canine residents.

“The Home From Home Foster Scheme is still in its infancy and there are plenty of dogs in our care who would love to be part of a family again; even if it is only temporarily while they wait on their forever homes. Dogs who go into foster care always have a good chance of finding permanent homes quickly as our foster carers are in a unique position to offer potential owners valuable insight into how a dog adjusts in the family home, which can help us match dogs with the right owners.”

All foster families receive full support and advice regarding the dog in their care. Dogs Trust also equips you with everything you need such as food or bedding, and any veterinary treatment is covered by the charity.

If you are interested in becoming a Home From Home Foster Carer, please get in touch with Ashley Szafranek: hfhglasgow@dogstrust.org.uk Tel: 0141 773 5130 / 07739 255048