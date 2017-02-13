Douglas Academy pupils get Diana Award

Sixth year Douglas Academy pupils - Rebeka Fisher, Rachel Graham and Advaith Sastry received The Diana Award at the INSPIRE Glasgow event at The Emirates Arena last December.

This award is presented to young people who go above and beyond in their daily lives to create and sustain positive change. Head Teacher, Barry Smedley, said: “Our pupils achieving this very prestigious award has made everyone in the school community very proud.

“They are outstanding ambassadors for our school and excellent role models for our younger pupils.

“They have willingly given up their own time to help others less fortunate than themselves and we are delighted their dedication, commitment and selflessness have been recognised with this award.

“We take great pride at Douglas Academy supporting and encouraging our young people to go on and make positive contributions to their community and our three award winners are a perfect example of this.

“Their legacy will be to encourage more of our pupils into volunteering and continue the good work they have started.”