Drinks watchdog wants your views on alcohol licences

East Dunbartonshire residents are being asked to say whether there are too many drinks licences in the area, and whether opening hours need to be curbed.

But the exercise also seeks to find whether people think there aren’t enough licences – or if the number is about right.

The online quiz from the area’s Alcohol and Drug Partnership is an attempt to gain information that could help to frame licensing board policy,

It if manages to yield a statistically useful number of replies it could helpt to reveal whether East Dunbartonshire drinking and drink-purchasing trends mirror the Scottish average, where take home sales have significantly outstripped on-trade sales for several years.

The survey also asks whether, for example, people buy drink based on factors including price, advertising, choice and opening hours (availability).

Under Scottish licensing law a licensing board has to legally consider every application on its own merits, but oveprovision of licences of a particular kind in a specific area can be used to frame an argument for refusing a licence, or placing conditions on how a licence can operate.

The survey questions whether premises’ hours should be cut back for specific categories of licences - eg, pubs, supermarkets, and whether drink should be sold at events such as gala days (where drink is usually made available via “occasional licences”).

The online survey is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EDAlcoholSurvey#58a58439aabb5