Drive to clamp down on speed

Support is growing for a campaign to introduce a range of safety measures on one of the busiest roads in East Dunbartonshire.

A survey late last year revealed that around 15,000 vehicles per day drive along the A807 Balmore Road between Torrance and the Allander Toll roundabout.

The figures showed that of these, every day, 2250 vehicles are exceeding 38mph, 150 are over 45mph, and 500 are HGVs.

The road has been the scene of a number of accidents in recent years, with vehicles crashing through walls, fences and hedges, putting local residents in fear of their safety.

But action is now to be taken, after meetings between residents, police and roads bosses.

Councillor Gary Pews, whose Bishopbriggs North and Campsie Ward takes in Balmore, Bardowie and Baldernock, attended the meetings and is the latest to back demands for action.

And the Safety Camera Partnership has identified Bardowie as an area that would warrant a fixed speed camera.

Meanwhile the council is to conduct a speed survey on Craigmaddie Road with a view to reviewing the speed limit on the narrow, unclassified road.

They will also assess the possibility of installing a pedestrian crossing in Balmore.

The speed limit at the 60mph section between Branziet and Balmore is also to be reviewed, with residents wanting it to be made a 40mph zone.

The Bardowie Roads Action Group will present their latest update at next Monday’s meeting (September 11) of the Baldernock Community Council, to be held at 7.30pm in Baldernock Primary School.

Councillor Pews said: “Residents feel as though they are taking their lives in their hands every time they either cross this road or attempt to join it from one of the side roads.

“One of the problems seems to be that the speed limits vary between 30, 40 and 60mph in very short intervals, which a lot of drivers just are not taking note of.

“I support the residents in their campaign and would urge anyone concerned about this issue to attend next Monday night’s meeting.”

Thomas Glen, the council’s Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “Road safety is a priority for the council and we are always happy to listen to concerns and suggestions about how to make improvements that comply with road and traffic regulations.

“A working group has been established with residents and Police Scotland to look at all local concerns and the council has agreed to carry out our own traffic surveys in the area so we can understand the current position and determine whether the speed limits are appropriate.

“The possibility of installing a pedestrian crossing in Balmore will also be assessed.

“While speeding is a matter for police enforcement, we would always encourage motorists to observe speed limits and drive with due care and attention.

“I would urge residents to contact the council on 0300 123 4510 or email customerservices@eastdunbarton.gov.uk if they have concerns about speeding in their area.”