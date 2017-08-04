Driver charged with motoring offence at Kirkintilloch

A driver has been charged with a motoring offence after an incident in Kirkintilloch.
The 29-year-old man was stopped by police at Langmuir Road in the town around 12.25pm on Saturday, July 29.
He is alleged to have been driving with no insurance.
