Drymen Show being held in honour of late chairman

Tributes have been paid this week to the chairman of the Drymen Show, Donnie Beaton, who passed away a fortnight ago.

The show on Saturday May 27 in the showfield at Drymen Bridge, near Drymen, is being held in his honour because he’s played such a large part for a number of years and this year would have been his third year as chairman.

Wendy Gillon Vice Chair of the show, said: “He became chairman at a time when the show was in a delicate state.

“There is no doubt that his stewardship has transformed the show into the healthy condition that it now is.

“His innovative style, hard work and personal charm have had a huge impact in turning the show into what you see today.

“He was always full of fun and had an infectious energy, passion and commitment to making the show a success.

“He brought numerous ideas to the table helping move the show forward to secure a foothold in the future as well as maintaining a nod towards the past.”

Donnie’s life was multi-faceted. Family came first of whom he was inordinately proud - sons James and Ross, his daughter in laws Gillian and Emma and the grandchildren.

Football was also a great love and his contribution to the Forth and Endrick League was immense, he was a life long supporter of Hibs who he saw win the cup last year, and he had a love of agriculture, especially sheep of which his knowledge was encyclopaedic.

Up until recently he was still involved with the lambing at Gartness and was looking forward to the hogg sale at Stirling on Monday, May 15.

Wendy added: “His greatest asset was his character. A gruff and sometimes grumpy exterior hid a sharp intelligence and a warm and naturally witty man who could hold a roomful of people with countless stories and jokes.

“A very efficient organiser and delegator and woe betide you if you got it wrong!

“He was also a master of language, a writer and poet.

“I know Donnie would have wanted to extend his thanks and gratitude to the general public, local community and

businesses, sponsors, trade stands, exhibitors and those who simply turn up and help to set up and run this fantastic show each year.

“It takes time, effort and substantial costs to run the show and without all your support it simply wouldn’t happen.”