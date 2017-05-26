Don’t forget the Drymen Show is on this Saturday (May 27) and this year it’s being held in honour of their late chairman Donnie Beaton who has sadly passed away.

Donnie has played such a large part in the show for a number of years and this year would have been his third year as chairman.

He became chairman when the show was in a delicate state and under his stewardship it has been transformed into a healthy condition.

Wendy Gillon, vice chair of the show, said: “Donnie’s innovative style, hard work and personal charm have had a huge impact in turning the show into what you see today.

“He was always full of fun and had an infectious energy, passion and commitment to making the show a success.

“He brought numerous ideas to the table helping move the show forward to secure a foothold in the future as well as maintaining a nod towards the past.”

The Drymen Show is one of the country’s longest running agricultural shows and last year it celebrated 200 years.

It will be held from 9am to 5pm in the showfield near Drymen Bridge and features some of the top livestock from throughout Scotland and further afield, including cattle, sheep, Clydesdales, Highland ponies and light horses.

There will also be a schools tent with displays of work from local nurseries and primaries, a craft tent with arts and crafts, a rural tent with delicious home baking from local women’s institutes and anyone can enter the Drymen Show Bake Off competition.

The show will have its very first pet competition this year and a learning zone where visitors can meet various experts in agriculture and livestock and learn more about what they do.

Other attractions include helicopter rides, vintage tractors, a craft tent, school five-a-side football, live bands, a fun fair and numerous trade stands including Chainsaw Magic and KG Hawks birds of prey.

Main ring attractions include terrier racing, heavy horse turnout, Strathendrick Pipe Band, Concourse D’Elegance, Strathendrick Rugby Club mini rugby, ‘Country Capers’, children’s tug of war and races and a Grand Parade of Champions.

There will also be a bar and full catering facilities.

For more info visit www.drymenshow.com.