Duncan Cumming is the only Independent Councillor to be elected this year

Long-serving councillor, Duncan Cumming, is the only Independent candidate to win a seat (Bearsden North) in this year’s local election.

The SNP party suffered a significant loss in the same ward, with former group leader Ian Mackay losing his seat.

And the two newly elected councillors are Sheila Mechan (Conservative) and Rosie O’Neil (Lib Dem).

Duncan said: “I’m quite overwhelmed to be honest - it’s almost moved me to tears to be returned with such a great mandate.

“I’ve had the great privilege of representing the people of Bearsden North for ten years, six years as an Independent candidate, putting the people of Bearsden first beyond politics.

“That’s a great privilege and over the years I’ve developed a lot of friendships with constituents.

“Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me and I will do my very best for the next five years for each and every one of you irrespective of how you voted.

“I’m here for everybody and I will continue to do my very best for everyone.”

Sheila Mechan said: “Congratulations Duncan and Rosie and I very much look forward to working with you.

“Thankyou very much to the Conservative and Unionist party team you’ve worked incredibly hard.

“I’d also like to thank those who attended our Super Saturdays and my lovely daughter Chloe for her support.

“Finally I’d like to thank the voters for the privilege of returning me and I won’t let you down.”

Rosie O’Neil said; “I’d like to thank the candidates for very positive campaigning and I’m sure that we’ll manage to work together for the common good.

“My commiserations to Ian Mackay who has served the community for several years.

“I’d like to thank Ashay Ghai who was my predecessor as the Lib Dem candidate for much advice and support.

“Thanks also to all the East Dunbartonshire Lib Dems for their many hours and much shoe leather spent delivering leaflets and knocking doors.

“Lastly thankyou to the electorate for voting for me.”

Ian Mackay said: “I had ten wonderful years in that position and absolutely enjoyed it.

“I hope the new councillors can move on the agenda for East Dunbartonshire in terms of some of the problems we have got.

“I wish you all the best and I might try and come back next time.”