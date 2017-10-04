Eagle photo has landed award

The best snaps taken by amateur photographers from across East Dunbartonshire are the subject of a new exhibition.

All of the outstanding entries from this year’s East Dunbartonshire Photographic Competition will be displayed in Kirkintilloch’s Auld Kirk Museum throughout most of October.

The stunning photos include Neil Macgregor’s ‘Golden Eagle, Cairngorms’ which won The Gillespie of Lenzie Trophy for Overall Best Print, Brian Cathie’s ‘Moody Elgol’ which landed the landscape category prize, Jim Sloss’s ‘Help!’ which scooped the people category and ‘Je Suis’ by Muhammad Yusuf Khan, who was selected at the under-18 winner.

Kenneth Wilkie was a double winner as he topped the nature category with ‘Puffins in the Rain’, while also scooping top spot in the sport category with his photo entitled ‘I’m still standing’.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, Convener of the Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said: “This exhibition showcases work from the very best amateur photographic talent in East Dunbartonshire.

“I must congratulate all the photographers who have contributed to this excellent exhibition.”

Sandy Marshall, Chair of EDLC Trust, said: “There were a total of 149 entries for the competition and this year’s judge, Paul Monaghan, was extremely impressed with the superb quality of many of the entries.

“It was very hard to pick the winners from such a talented bunch and I’d encourage people to come along to view this exciting exhibition.”

The exhibition at the Auld Kirk Museum in Kirkintilloch opens to visitors on Saturday (September 30) and continues until October 27.

An official opening and prize-giving ceremony took place at the weekend with Paul Monaghan, self taught photographer and former owner of the Kirky Studio, on hand to present the awards.

The museum is open every week - Tuesday to Saturday - from 10am-1pm and 2-5pm.