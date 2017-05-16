East Dunbartonshire election candidates

The four main parties have now selected their candidates for the East Dunbartonshire seat in the UK General Election.

Campaigners are now stepping up their campaigns to persuade you to vote for their candidate in the poll set to take place on Thursday, June 8.

The options on the ballot paper will be:

Callum McNally (Labour)

Sheila Mechan (Conservative)

John Nicolson (SNP)

Jo Swinson (Lib Dem)

Keep an eye on the Herald over the coming weeks for interviews with all the candidates and other election news.