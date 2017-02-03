Ed Shearing, Lambarotti – can “Ewe” help police name these cute wee woolly jumpers?

East Dunbartonshire Police wants ‘ewe’ to help them choose names for these brand new little woolly jumpers.

The cute and cuddly spring lambs are the first to be born this year in East Dunbartonshire.

The light-hearted competition by local officers has a serious message behind it. It is part of local force’s involvement in the national livestock worrying campaign which begins on the February 13 for three months.

So far, suggestions have included “Ed Shearing”, “Drew Baaarymore” and “Lambarotti”, which came from Rebecca McCrosson.

While ChrisInGlasgow tweeted: “The Chief, Officer Karen and Bobby”, from the hit TV comedy series Scot Squad.

A local police spokesperson said: “We want people to name these three little lambs who will be used locally to raise awareness of livestock worrying.”

The Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime, a multi-agency partnership which includes Police Scotland, National Farmers Union of Scotland and Scottish Land & Estates works with Scottish Natural Heritage to promote responsible dog walking in the countryside.

A police spokesperson said: “Rural dog owners and those who choose to exercise their dogs in the countryside must ensure they are under control at all times and avoid going into fields where livestock is grazing. The Scottish Outdoor Access Code says that dogs shouldn’t be taken into fields where there are lambs or other young farm animals.

“The worrying of sheep and other livestock by domestic dogs not only has an obvious financial and emotional impact on farmers when their animals are killed or injured, but also has an effect on the animals themselves, their productivity and welfare.”

“We are also encouraging dog owners to find out how to keep themselves and their dogs safe by checking the advice on the Scottish Outdoor Access Code website.”

Visit http://www.outdooraccess-scotland.com/Practical-guide/public/dog-walking