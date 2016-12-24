An early Christmas present for Isla

Four-year-old Isla Hutton was celebrating after being crowned the winner of a colouring competition run by a local opticians.

The artistic tot was amongst scores of youngsters who entered the competition at Specsavers in Kirkintilloch - which invited children up to the age of 12 to colour in film character templates, and all entries were showcased in the window for all to see.

Isla’s colourful creation was awarded the top prize of £100 worth of cinema and restaurant vouchers enabling her to enjoy a fantastic day out with her family.