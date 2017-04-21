Bugs and bunnies on the Easter Trail for nursery funds

Eagle-eyed children visiting Merlwood Nursery in Lenzie recently came across bugs, herbs, towers, flowers and maybe the odd bunny on a special Easter Treasure Trail.

The nursery created the fun-filled afternoon as part of their annual fundraising campaign.

The trail took in the sights of Lenzie and children were rewarded with an Easter egg goodie back at nursery based in Lenzie Scout Hall at Millersneuk Court.

Refreshments and home baking were also donated by family and friends of the nursery.

Carolyn Ellison at the nursery said: “A fabulous amount of £397.50 was raised for nursery funds, which will go towards trips, new equipment and creative resources”.