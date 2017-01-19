Closure of Bishopbriggs school lane could lead to tragedy say parents

Parents have demanded a rethink over the “monumental” decision to close a footpath leading to their children’s school.

The newly-laid footpath at the back of Woodhill Primary School has been used by pupils to walk to school while the new Thomas Muir Primary School is being built right next to the current school.

Pupils will move to the new building after the Easter holidays.

But now the path, which parents say is the only safe was for children to access the school, will be closed from January 30 to allow contractors to complete the new playground.

It means that children will have to enter and exit via Kirriemuir Road, which is often congested.

Debbie Gribbon, Woodhill Primary School’s Parent Council Chair, explained: “We were assured we would have this path for the duration of the build and as the only semi safe walking route to school it is vital.”

She added: “Once again there has been no consultation, no warning and zero respect given on such a monumental decision that will drastically affect the Woodhill Primary community.

“I challenge the council to trial run exactly what it will look like when you try to funnel 392 pupils, upwards of 150 parents/carers with buggies, bikes and scooters - along with any nursery footfall - out of two very small playground gates to manoeuvre around the parked school bus then exit via another two one meter wide gates and on to Kirriemuir Road where we are already ALL in agreement the careless driving and parking is already of such a grave concern.

“It beggars belief that someone is willing to take this risk with so many children and I am absolutely astonished and quite frankly scared at the fact that this has been deemed acceptable.

“All it takes is for one child to trip and fall, all it takes is one car to be careless, all it takes is for one tiny mistake and you will have a tragedy on your hands.

“The council is actively pursuing an option that is putting our children at risk.”

Council Leader, Rhondda Geekie, said: “We have tried to minimise the inconvenience this closure will have on pupils, parents and staff by carrying out this work as late as possible in the build. I want to reassure parents that the restrictions on construction traffic will remain in place to ensure the safety of all children walking to and from the school.”