Do you fancy winning £1,000 for your schools breakfast club?

Schools in your area could win £1,000 for their pre-school club by entering the annual Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards - with just one week to go before entries close, enter now so your school doesn’t miss out!

Any school with a breakfast club can enter the awards. One club from each region of the UK will win £1,000 for its club and a Grand Winner will receive a breakfast club makeover worth up to £5,000. Winners will also be invited to attend an awards ceremony in The Houses of Parliament.

Breakfast Clubs provide many benefits; from improved attendance and attainment to tackling hunger in the morning and providing pre-school care.

These awards champion the people and activities that make breakfast clubs fantastic – from inspirational volunteers to invaluable extra learning sessions.

A specialist panel of judges will hand-pick the entries and the winners will be announced on 30 October.

Kellogg’s has supported breakfast clubs for the last 19 years and offers funding, food and training to 3,000 clubs across the UK.

To find out more and to submit a Breakfast Club Awards entry, visit: www.BreakfastClubAwards.co.uk

Entries close on October 2.