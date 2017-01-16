Extended holidays for pupils this Easter

More than 800 children in East Dunbartonshire will return to brand new schools after the Easter holidays this year.

And there’s even more good news for pupils - they’ll be getting four extra days off to help the transition go smoothly.

In Bishopbriggs, Auchinairn and Woodhill primary pupils Primaries will finish up on Thursday, March 30, and return to school, in the new Thomas Muir Primary School on Friday, April 21.

Meanwhile, children from Cleddens Early Learning and Childcare Centre will finish up on Wednesday, April 12, and start back at the new building on Thursday, April 20.

In Kirkintilloch, pupils of St Agatha’s and St Flannan’s primaries will finish up on Thursday, March 30, and return to the new Holy Trinity Primary on Friday, April 21.

Councillor Maureen Henry, Convener of the Education Committee, said, “It is a wonderfully exciting time for everyone involved in these moves but achieving a smooth transition to a new school building takes a great deal of planning and hard work.

“These extra days off will give school staff the time and space they need to ensure that these fabulous new buildings are ready to welcome pupils for the start of a new era in the education of the area’s young people.”