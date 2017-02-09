Innes comes top of the class at awards

A high-flying Bishopbriggs school pupil has wowed national education awards judges to be named one of the brightest in Britain.

Innes Johnston, a pupil at Bishopbriggs Academy, was nominated for the British Education Awards after achieving an impressive SIX As in his Higher exams - all in the top band 1.

His achievement was made even more impressive as he taught himself physics - studying for the exam at home.

It meant he was shortlisted in the A-level category at the awards and won the regional award for Scotland.

Innes was amongst students from across the UK who gathered in London recently at a unique awards ceremony held to honour their individual academic and extracurricular achievements in a celebration of British education.

He picked up his prize at the Grand Connaught Rooms, Covent Garden from BBC news presenter Sophie Long.

Claire Kerr, Acting Depute Head Teacher (Year Head S6), said: “Innes is an absolute credit to Bishopbriggs Academy and we are all extremely proud of what he has achieved over the years.

“Innes studied six subjects at higher level last year including English, Maths, Chemistry, Human Biology, Geography and Physics.

“Not only did he manage to achieve an impeccable band 1 A pass in all six subjects, he also studied the physics course on his own merit at home as an extra higher.

“This alone is an outstanding achievement but coupled with the success of his other higher passes really makes Innes a deserved winner of his British Education Award.”

The prestigious event was supported by MPs including Shadow Secretary of State for Education Angela Rayner MP, Chair of the House of Commons Education Select Committee Neil Carmichael MP and former Secretary of State for Wales The Rt Hon Stephen Crabb MP.

Entertainment came from Britain’s Got Talent star musician Henry Gallagher, comedian Mani Liaqat and violinist Jessica Crabtree.