Move over jeely piece…there’s a new Glasgow song in town!

Schools in Glasgow will be given the opportunity to create the next Glasgow smash hit, all thanks to the Submarine Time Machine project by the National Theatre of Scotland and the ScottishPower Foundation.

The budding singer/songwriters will take to the recording studio to create the ‘Submarine Time Machine’ – the commissioned song which will delve into the proud history of the city’s canal network. Each participating school will be challenged to write a song based upon the famous canal fables, with the lucky winners then given the opportunity to record their winning hit, whilst taking their place in Glasgow musical folklore.

The songwriting challenge is part of a wider partnership between the ScottishPower Foundation and the National Theatre of Scotland. As part of this partnership, the National Theatre of Scotland is working with local community groups, schools, residents and organisations to excavate the past and rediscover the myths of the canal, the secrets held by the submarine as well as the community’s hopes for the future. Submarine Time Machine culminates in a major site-specific free theatre event on the banks of the Forth & Clyde Canal in Glasgow from 20-25 June 2017.

Segments of the winning song will also be installed along Glasgow’s canal network, leaving a lasting legacy for the community to enjoy. It is also hoped that the song will generate interest and engagement focusing on how the canals have played an integral part in Glasgow’s transformation throughout the centuries, whilst given an insight into what they may hold for Glasgow’s future.

Commenting on the initiative, Ann McKechin, Trustee and Executive Officer of ScottishPower Foundation, said: “As a city renowned for its music and culture, we’re really looking forward to giving school children throughout Glasgow the opportunity to write and record their own song, whilst exploring the city’s fascinating past. We hope that the Submarine Time Machine will encourage people of all ages to delve a little deeper into the historic tales of the Forth and Clyde Canal network, and I look forward to hearing the finished recording which I’m sure will be a huge hit!”

Simon Sharkey, Associate Director of National Theatre of Scotland, added: “It’s fantastic that the funding we’ve received will allow us to bring the canal’s stories to life. Getting local children involved in a hugely creative theatrical project will leave a legacy for years to come. We can’t wait to see and hear how the song takes shape at the workshops at our new facility, Rockvilla. It’s a great opportunity for the people of Glasgow to engage with the amazing stories the canal has to tell.”

For further information on the Submarine Time Machine fables and how to apply, please contact the ScottishPower Foundation team on spfoundation@stripecommunications.com. Entries are open to S1 to S3 students attending high school under the G postcode.