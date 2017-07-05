New parents group forms to fight cuts to education budget

A new pressure group has been formed in a bid to persuade North Lanarkshire Council not to go through with planned cuts to the schools budget.

Parents Against Cuts in Education (PACE) was formed last Thursday by several parents and supporters.

Its primary objective is to build a campaign that will attempt to secure the reinstatement of all classroom assistant and additional support needs assistant posts either cut or relocated outwith the primary and secondary sectors.

A spokesperson said: “The group believes that the loss of these posts will be highly detrimental to the education of our children, given the support that these two groups of employees afford classroom teachers.

“If anything, teachers need more support given the enormous demands of their job, not less.

“Thereafter, the group will organise to oppose any further cuts to the education budget.

“The group aims to hold a public meeting in the near future to which representatives of all interested parties would be invited.

“Please contact the group if you feel that this would be of interest to you. Join us on Facebook or contact Tom by emailing tomtomney@yahoo.com”

The next meeting of PACE will take place on Thursday, July 28, at 7pm, at a venue to be confirmed.